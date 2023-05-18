Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 2,967,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,355,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.
WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.69.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
