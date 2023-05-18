Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 105.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

