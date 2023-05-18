Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNFGet Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Westpac Banking Stock Down 1.7 %

WEBNF traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.73. 1,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of C$12.90 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products.

