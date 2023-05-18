WeWork (NYSE:WE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

WeWork Stock Down 0.5 %

WE traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 20,660,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. WeWork has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WeWork by 49.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 44.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 760,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

