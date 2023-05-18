Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

