Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09).
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter.
