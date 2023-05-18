Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09).

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter.

Wi-Lan Price Performance

Wi-Lan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.