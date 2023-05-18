Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WHLM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 3,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

