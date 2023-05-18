William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

PDFS stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.