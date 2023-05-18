William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after buying an additional 92,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

