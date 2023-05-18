William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,031 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of JFrog worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 106.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,224,394 shares of company stock valued at $27,367,456. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

