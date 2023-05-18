William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of QuinStreet worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $173,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $7.67 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

