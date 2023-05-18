William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of QuinStreet worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $173,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at QuinStreet
In related news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QuinStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ QNST opened at $7.67 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.