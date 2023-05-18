William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 285.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.