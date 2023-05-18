William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of PROS worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,129,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 90,286 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PRO opened at $27.31 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

