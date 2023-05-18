William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $10,440,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

