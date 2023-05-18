William H. Lyon Sells 153,615 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 943,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,797. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

