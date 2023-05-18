William H. Lyon Sells 153,615 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 943,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,797. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
