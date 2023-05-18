William Staples Sells 6,343 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,309. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

