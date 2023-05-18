Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

