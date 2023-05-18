WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.23. Approximately 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

