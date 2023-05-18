Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 2,064,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.73.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
