Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 2,064,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

