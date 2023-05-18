Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.21 billion and approximately $600,647.30 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07067526 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,900,741.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

