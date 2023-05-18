Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 152,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 447,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,845. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

