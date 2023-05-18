XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Up 1.2%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 55,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 279,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.25).

XP Factory Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.80.

About XP Factory



XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

See Also

