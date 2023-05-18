Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.33

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and traded as low as $25.28. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

