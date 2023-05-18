Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.68

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 61980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on YGR shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.29 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 45.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6048951 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.