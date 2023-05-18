Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,778,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

