Zacks Research Comments on Sonoco Products’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

