Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

