Zcash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.70 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $33.42 or 0.00123596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $545.65 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

