Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.