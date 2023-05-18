ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $22.57. 5,715,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,077,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,294,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

