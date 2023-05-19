1,119 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by True Capital Management

True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.71. The company had a trading volume of 990,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

