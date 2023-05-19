1,267 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.