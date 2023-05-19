1,601 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.