1,885 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NKE traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

