1irstGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.25 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $2,596.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $64.89 or 0.00241789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

