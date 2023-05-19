28,601 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.00. 2,787,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,327. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.