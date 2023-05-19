3,263 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.59. The stock had a trading volume of 456,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,740. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.93.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.