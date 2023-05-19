32,660 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.59.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

