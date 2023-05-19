379,514 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 119,638 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.