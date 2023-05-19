4,234 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,095. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

