42,787 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

