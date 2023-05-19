43,632 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

