44,173 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 666,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.