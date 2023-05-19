477,605 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,960,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of Eaton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

ETN stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $173.12. 676,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,095. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

