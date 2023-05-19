5,769 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 238,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.