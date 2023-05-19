6,101 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

