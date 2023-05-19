6,732 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

