70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$509.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.05 million.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

