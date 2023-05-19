7Pixels Price Hits $2.14 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007935 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.61 million and $9,571.58 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13522029 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,830.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

