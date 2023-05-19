80 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $694.56. 416,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.50. The company has a market cap of $274.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $699.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

